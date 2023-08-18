Anita's Images

Lizard & Gecko

Lizards and Geckos, I see them every day, either in our garden or when I’m out with my dogs. They are incredibly fast, running and hiding as soon as you get close. If you’re lucky, it stops for a moment and you can take your photo. If you fail, you can always try again.

This one I’ve seen a number of times, on the same tree, where I usually park with my doggies. It disappears as soon as I get close so instead of taking my macro lens, I brought my zoom. Then I could take my photo without getting close, I think it turned out pretty good.

Yesterday. I managed to capture this cute little gecko in our garden.
The images are the same, but two are cropped. It was a very small one.

This one is the same as the top one, just different edits. It’s from when I was in Cyprus in 2016. Then, I didn’t know I would settle here, but the photo has followed me all the way. Lucky me :))

Comments

12 responses to “Lizard & Gecko”

  1. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Som alltid helt underbara bilder:-) Smart med att zooma in sötnosarna:-)
    Sedan blev jag nyfiken på skillnaden mellan en gecko och en lizard. Rätt intressant faktiskt. Kolla!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack Beate. Har faktiskt kollat men tror du jag blev klokare för det ;))

      Reply
  2. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Helt fantastiska bilder. Jag vet hur snabb en gecko är. Nu väckte du minnen igen.
    Vi hade massor av dem i Nigeria. Även inomhus. Men tomten hade en 3m hög mur och hunden kunde gå ut i trädgården precis när han ville.
    Om du visste hur många geckosvansar vi hittade där. Hunden försökte alltid fånga dem förstås 😆

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Tack Kristallina. Våra hundar springer fritt på tomten men några geckos har det inte lyckats fånga, iallafall vad jag vet. Felicia är fortfarande som en valp och vill jaga det mesta som rör sig, men de är för snabba, som tur är. Skulle inte bli glad om jag såg en geckosvans.

      Reply
  3. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    Yes, great photos. You’ll have to practice walking very, VERY, slowly towards your subject while clicking as you walk. It may stay for a little longer, but probably not much! Sometimes you get very lucky! 😊

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thanks for the information Mike, I start practicing right away 😂

      Reply
  4. petergreyphotography Avatar
    petergreyphotography

    Yay! Great pictures of this wondrous earthling!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you kindly for your lovely comment Peter

      Reply
  5. Georgina Avatar
    Georgina

    Love your lizards! We seem to finally have more geckos in and around the house but haven’t seen so many this year

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you very much for your kind comment Georgina. Where can I find your site??

      Reply
  6. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    Great shots, especially that opening one!

    Reply
  7. 100 Country Trek Avatar
    100 Country Trek

    Anita these lizards are photogenic. They are so amazing. Thanks Anita

    Reply

