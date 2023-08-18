Lizard & Gecko

Lizards and Geckos, I see them every day, either in our garden or when I’m out with my dogs. They are incredibly fast, running and hiding as soon as you get close. If you’re lucky, it stops for a moment and you can take your photo. If you fail, you can always try again.

This one I’ve seen a number of times, on the same tree, where I usually park with my doggies. It disappears as soon as I get close so instead of taking my macro lens, I brought my zoom. Then I could take my photo without getting close, I think it turned out pretty good.

Yesterday. I managed to capture this cute little gecko in our garden.

The images are the same, but two are cropped. It was a very small one.

This one is the same as the top one, just different edits. It’s from when I was in Cyprus in 2016. Then, I didn’t know I would settle here, but the photo has followed me all the way. Lucky me :))

