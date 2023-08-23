Anita's Images

Faces in the Crowd

This was a really fun challenge that made me delve deep into my archives, taking me all the way back to the year 2012. So many memories, so many faces. I’ll start with some pictures from Malta and the Carnival held in 2020. Click on an image in any gallery to enlarge.

More from Malta, (where I lived for 20 years before moving to Cyprus.) Here, you will find the excitement of an election campaign mixed with joy at the Earth Garden Festival in Ta Qali Park.

Street life & Beach life, from different places on Earth.

I could go on forever, but I won’t. However, I must not forget to mention the top image that shows a proboscis monkey peering out from the crowd of leaves in Kota Kinabalu on Borneo. A precious memory, seeing a wild proboscis monkey so close to city life.

Strangely enough, not a single picture from Stockholm, where I have lived most of my life. Maybe I’ll show some pictures from the royal capital of Sweden in a later post.

Lens Artist Photo Challenge #263 – Hosted by John

Comments

8 responses to “Faces in the Crowd”

  1. ghostmmnc Avatar
    ghostmmnc

    Great selection of the faces in the crowds. Cute little monkey, too. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Cee Neuner Avatar
    Cee Neuner

    Beautiful and fun post for faces 😀 😀

    Reply
  3. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Stockholm är ju inte din hemstad längre. Jag menar inte bara att du inte bott här på flera decennier, du har ju knappt besökt stan heller. Så jag förstår dig mycket väl att Stockholm inte bidrar med några bilder till temat.
    Mina favon är absolut den lilla apan och så första bilden, som är helt fantastisk:-)

    Reply
  4. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, these are all great images. The opening photo, though, is stunning!

    Reply
  5. Pepper Avatar
    Pepper

    Fun faces in the crowd. 😊

    Reply
  6. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    The first one with Emma is ever so good. Totti made me smile. So many lovely photos. A fabulous gallery Ann_Christine 🙂

    Reply
    1. bushboy Avatar
      bushboy

      Oh wow how did that comment get there???? Sorry Anita 🤪

      Reply
  7. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Now for the real comment Sheesh.
    Such a fun filled post Anita. The monkey at the start made me smile and I love the woman at the head scarf shop 🙂

    Reply

