Faces in the Crowd

This was a really fun challenge that made me delve deep into my archives, taking me all the way back to the year 2012. So many memories, so many faces. I’ll start with some pictures from Malta and the Carnival held in 2020. Click on an image in any gallery to enlarge.

More from Malta, (where I lived for 20 years before moving to Cyprus.) Here, you will find the excitement of an election campaign mixed with joy at the Earth Garden Festival in Ta Qali Park.

Street life & Beach life, from different places on Earth.

I could go on forever, but I won’t. However, I must not forget to mention the top image that shows a proboscis monkey peering out from the crowd of leaves in Kota Kinabalu on Borneo. A precious memory, seeing a wild proboscis monkey so close to city life.

Strangely enough, not a single picture from Stockholm, where I have lived most of my life. Maybe I’ll show some pictures from the royal capital of Sweden in a later post.

Lens Artist Photo Challenge #263 – Hosted by John

Share this:

