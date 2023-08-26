Some Guidance Please

I’m trying to create a header for my blog but can’t master the website editor where you customize your site appearance with the block editor. It’s supposed to be easy, I find it difficult. No matter what I do, it doesn’t turn out the way I want.

The images you see here are just drafts of headers that I created in Vista Create, an online graphic design platform for non-designers. It’s easy to get stuck there for hours, but it’s fun.

Am I on the right track in terms of design, or does it look too simple? You can certainly answer that, but to manage to get my header in place, I’ll probably have to use WP support.

I will be very happy if you want to leave a comment—just tell me what you think. Whether it’s positive or negative doesn’t matter. What would be worse is if no one thinks anything at all.
Thanks for being out there in this amazing blogosphere.

  1. ghostmmnc Avatar
    ghostmmnc

    All designs are pretty. I’m most drawn to the top one with the orange fall leaves. But, that might require changing it for different seasons. ? Have fun finding one you like. 🙂

    Reply
  2. petergreyphotography Avatar
    petergreyphotography

    I like your drafts too. However, I maybe would make a choice between ‘Anita’s images’ and ‘simply photography’, and not use both terms in the same header. And for the sake of clearness I might want to skip the graphic of the camera, although I do like the hanging camera, but somehow it clutters a bit. So I think I like the bottom header best, with the leaves and just the text ‘Anita’s images’, and no further graphic(s). Well, i’m curious what your header is going to be. I wish you succes Anita!

    Reply
  3. Lopadistory Avatar
    Lopadistory

    I also would use only one term and fully agree with petergreyphotography. And I like the 🍁most.

    Reply
  4. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    I like the designs and font you used. My preference would be to use only “Simply Photography.” It’s simple and yet has an aristocratic aura to it. It gets your point and blog purpose across very clearly.

    Reply
  5. etikser Avatar
    etikser

    I like the first header best, although you might find the orange/red coloring gets to be problematic. I also like the last, perhaps with dimensions closer to the first header. I’ve always found that green/gray/black/white plays nicely with almost everything, like the colors in nature. I do like the hanging camera.

    Reply

