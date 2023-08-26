Some Guidance Please

I’m trying to create a header for my blog but can’t master the website editor where you customize your site appearance with the block editor. It’s supposed to be easy, I find it difficult. No matter what I do, it doesn’t turn out the way I want.

The images you see here are just drafts of headers that I created in Vista Create, an online graphic design platform for non-designers. It’s easy to get stuck there for hours, but it’s fun.

Am I on the right track in terms of design, or does it look too simple? You can certainly answer that, but to manage to get my header in place, I’ll probably have to use WP support.

I will be very happy if you want to leave a comment—just tell me what you think. Whether it’s positive or negative doesn’t matter. What would be worse is if no one thinks anything at all.

Thanks for being out there in this amazing blogosphere.

