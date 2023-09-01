Hermann’s Tortoise Turtle

Hermann’s Tortoise Turtle

This is a land turtle, also known as tortoises, that I saw when I was out with my dogs a while ago. It was next to the roadside and quickly hid in its shell when I got close. I have only seen turtles twice here in Cyprus, once also in our garden, but I didn’t manage to photograph it before it disappeared.

I’m not too happy with the pictures but wanted to show them anyway.
These amazing reptiles, I hope to meet one again soon.

I have been lucky enough to dive among turtles in Borneo, and I’ve also seen them go ashore to lay their eggs and later when hatching. But that’s another story. I’ll see if I can find some more photos.

Sea Turtles & Land Turtles
The difference between those who live in the oceans and those who live on land is quite simple. Sea turtles have flippers, and cannot hide inside their shells like land turtles, which live on land, have legs and can retract into their shells.

Publicerat

i

, ,

Etiketter:

, , , , ,

Comments

4 responses to “Hermann’s Tortoise Turtle”

  1. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    In the UK these are always called tortoises but we only see them kept as pets, not in the wild!

    Reply
  2. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Jag tycker mycket om dina foton, De har jag aldrig sett ute i naturen. Endast som husdjur. Ha en trevlig helg!

    Reply
  3. 100 Country Trek Avatar
    100 Country Trek

    We saw these tortoise in Cyprus. These images are so amazing. Anita

    Reply
  4. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Det är ju lite skillnad mellan en vattensköldpadda och en landsköldpadda. Inte bara till utseendet utan också vad gäller “levnadssättet”.

    Jag är ju uppväxt med två landsköldpaddor. Mamma gillade varken hundar och katter, så hon investerade i en kanariefågel till sig själv och pappa tyckte att jag skulle få två sköldpaddor. De är så himla roliga att ha att göra med. De är känsligare än vad man kan tro. De älskar att bli kliade på halsen/under huvudet till exempel. De äter allt från sallad till sockerkaka. Vatten dricker de ur en skål.

    Vet inte om sköldpaddan du såg är en “vild” sådan eller om h*n har en ägare. Minns såväl att mina sköldpaddor var aningen rymdbenägna, så pappa märkte upp dom med namn och adress. Det var flera gånger som bonden “nästgårds” kom hem med rymlingarna.

    Om du vill kan du ju ta med henne/honom hem. Det skulle vara roligt att se hur Fanny och Felicia reagerar, och inte minst vad sköldpaddan skulle “säga”. Vet att katter och sköldpaddor INTE går ihop, men hundar och sköldpaddor – värt ett försök…

    PS. Det var just två grekiska sköldpaddor jag hade. Och ja, jag vet att Cypern inte är Grekland;- ) DS.

    Reply

Tack för din kommentar

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: