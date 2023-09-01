Hermann’s Tortoise Turtle

This is a land turtle, also known as tortoises, that I saw when I was out with my dogs a while ago. It was next to the roadside and quickly hid in its shell when I got close. I have only seen turtles twice here in Cyprus, once also in our garden, but I didn’t manage to photograph it before it disappeared.

I’m not too happy with the pictures but wanted to show them anyway.

These amazing reptiles, I hope to meet one again soon.

I have been lucky enough to dive among turtles in Borneo, and I’ve also seen them go ashore to lay their eggs and later when hatching. But that’s another story. I’ll see if I can find some more photos.

Sea Turtles & Land Turtles

The difference between those who live in the oceans and those who live on land is quite simple. Sea turtles have flippers, and cannot hide inside their shells like land turtles, which live on land, have legs and can retract into their shells.

